Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Qorvo makes up 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.32. 19,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.