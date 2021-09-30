Ground Swell Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 39,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

