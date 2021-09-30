Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,902. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,406.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

