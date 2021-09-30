Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $96,000 in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 377,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,036. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 4.66.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

