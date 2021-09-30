Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,408 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

SOS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 149,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,252,352. SOS Limited has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $15.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

