Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 2.5% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 341,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,034,000 after buying an additional 1,291,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 241,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 264,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

