Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Cable One by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1,173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,833.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,979.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,874.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

