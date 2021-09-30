Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $627.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $659.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $514.43 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

