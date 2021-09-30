Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after buying an additional 482,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

