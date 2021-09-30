Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,095 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

