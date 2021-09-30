Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.75 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 604,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.75.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

