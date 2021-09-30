Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $432.52 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.88 and its 200 day moving average is $429.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

