Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 25,739 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 44.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

