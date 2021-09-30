Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,995 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CEVA were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CEVA by 2,906.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CEVA by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $964.38 million, a PE ratio of -280.20, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.