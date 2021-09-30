Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 164,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of SkillSoft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKIL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

