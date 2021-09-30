Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.