Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $546.93 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $549.33 and a 200 day moving average of $476.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

