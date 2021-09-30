Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 25.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

