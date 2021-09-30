Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 38,300 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

