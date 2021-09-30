Gossamer Bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,357% compared to the typical volume of 146 call options.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

