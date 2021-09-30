GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 7,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

