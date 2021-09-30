Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 413,030 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23.

