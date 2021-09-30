Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The company has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

