Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $792,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,249 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.97. 6,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

