Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $724,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 181,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 46,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 515,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,027,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

