Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $469,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $616.83. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,696. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $627.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

