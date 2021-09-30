Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

ROLL stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.98. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

