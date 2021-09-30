Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.54. 18,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

