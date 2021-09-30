Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.13% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $285,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,670. The stock has a market cap of $873.79 million, a PE ratio of 159.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

