Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,009,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. Ovid Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,070. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.