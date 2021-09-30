Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.90. 588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $118.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

