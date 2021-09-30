Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $119,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2,161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 241,173 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 7,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

