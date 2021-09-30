Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post sales of $327.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.60 million and the lowest is $325.70 million. Globant posted sales of $207.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,955. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 159.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.60. Globant has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $332.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

