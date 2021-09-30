Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

About Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

