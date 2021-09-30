Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. 348,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,939,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Several research firms have issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after buying an additional 30,866,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $16,373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
