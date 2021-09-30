Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. 348,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,939,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after buying an additional 30,866,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $16,373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.