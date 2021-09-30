Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Down 86.2% in September

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 58,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,607. The stock has a market cap of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

