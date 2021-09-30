GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.23.

NYSE:GFL opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

