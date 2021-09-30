GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 805,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

