Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 61.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124,736 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 95.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth about $6,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 3.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

