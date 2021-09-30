Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $41.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

