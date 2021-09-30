Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $360,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

GERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 59.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Geron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Geron by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

