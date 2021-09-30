General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,347. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.57.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

