Geeq (GEEQ) One Day Volume Tops $408,382.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001386 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $408,382.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00167352 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.