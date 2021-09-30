GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €39.14 ($46.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.