GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 200,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GBS in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

