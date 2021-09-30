GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 200,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.
Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.
About GBS
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
