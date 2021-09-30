Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.57. 96,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

