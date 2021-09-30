Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.22. 122,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,931. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

