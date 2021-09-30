Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 30,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,282,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

