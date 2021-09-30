Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GANX stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.