G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. B. Riley lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 6,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.